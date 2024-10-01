LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXU. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $9.25 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

LXU stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.32. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $140.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 34.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after buying an additional 372,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in LSB Industries by 18.9% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 60,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

