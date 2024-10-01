Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIDU. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Bank grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $72.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

