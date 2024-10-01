R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Has $439,000 Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 16,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 409,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.4% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 14,583 shares during the period. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 15.0% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $3,969,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $182.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634,860 shares of company stock valued at $926,639,482 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

