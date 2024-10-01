Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 144,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 46,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 114,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.