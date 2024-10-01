Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,855 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dillard’s by 430.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Dillard’s stock opened at $384.27 on Tuesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.39 and a 1-year high of $476.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.24 and a 200-day moving average of $410.52.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $346.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,051,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

