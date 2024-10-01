Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,400 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 31st total of 863,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Aritzia Price Performance
Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $36.94 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $38.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.
Aritzia Company Profile
