International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in September

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,014,100 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the August 31st total of 3,775,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,361.2 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
