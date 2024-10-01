Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HashiCorp (HCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) in the last few weeks:
- 9/30/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2024 – HashiCorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 9/12/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/6/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/31/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/30/2024 – HashiCorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/25/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/19/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/13/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/7/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %
HCP opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after buying an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
