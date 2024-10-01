Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HashiCorp (HCP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) in the last few weeks:

9/30/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – HashiCorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

9/12/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/6/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/3/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/30/2024 – HashiCorp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HashiCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

HCP opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $1,626,181.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,929.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,202,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 368,137 shares of company stock worth $12,429,132. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 53.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after buying an additional 1,161,600 shares during the period. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after acquiring an additional 949,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after acquiring an additional 716,574 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

