Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Nordea Bank Abp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NRDBY opened at $11.87 on Friday. Nordea Bank Abp has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Equities analysts predict that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

