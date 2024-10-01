Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:PMZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

