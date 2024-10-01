Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

SVNLY opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $6.01.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

