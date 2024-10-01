Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Upgraded by Cormark to Moderate Buy

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cormark to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Loop Industries stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. Loop Industries has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.70.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 118.35% and a negative net margin of 14,713.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

