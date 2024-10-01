H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.19.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

