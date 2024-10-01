E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77. E.On has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $15.41.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $18.17 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that E.On will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.