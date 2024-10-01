Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.

About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Its portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 20,000 megawatts of installed capacity and an approximately 23,000 megawatt development pipeline.

