Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy

Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners Price Performance
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (TSE:BEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.56). The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.25 billion.
About Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
