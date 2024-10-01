Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $111,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after buying an additional 228,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,076,000 after buying an additional 59,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after buying an additional 129,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $128.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.