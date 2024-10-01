AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) President Scott Wisniewski Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

ASTS stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

