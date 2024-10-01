Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Douglas Bergeron Buys 13,866 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, September 30th, Douglas Bergeron acquired 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00.

Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $7.91.

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

