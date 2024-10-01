Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Douglas Bergeron Buys 13,866 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Bergeron bought 13,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,141.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 192,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,122.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Douglas Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 30th, Douglas Bergeron acquired 36,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $266,760.00.
Cantaloupe Price Performance
Cantaloupe stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $538.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $7.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 3.4% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLP
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- What does consumer price index measure?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.