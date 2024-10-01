Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes $126,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DEO stock opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 72.40%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

