825 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Acquired by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.4% in the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $187.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.94. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

