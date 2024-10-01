8,000 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Bought by Kimelman & Baird LLC

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 58.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,618,000 after buying an additional 37,745 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,631,000 after buying an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

KEY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

