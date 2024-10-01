Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 122,082 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 57.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

