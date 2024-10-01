Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,449 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 59.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

