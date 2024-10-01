Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $28,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,158,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $6,166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 763.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 427,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after buying an additional 42,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.09 per share, with a total value of $172,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,445.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.39.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.09%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Free Report)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.