Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $31,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,645 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.17 and its 200-day moving average is $169.20. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $196.56.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.