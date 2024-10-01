1,200 Shares in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 77.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.41. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $543.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

