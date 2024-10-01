Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at $573,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $1,963,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 85.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Der Valk Eric Van sold 7,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $750,293.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,632 shares of company stock worth $2,459,421. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.