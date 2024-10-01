XTX Topco Ltd Invests $132,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,642,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 694.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 516,367 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,219,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,282 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE PDM opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Featured Stories

