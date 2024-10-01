Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys Shares of 32,562 Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 153.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 91,139 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $0.74 to $0.78 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.58.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

