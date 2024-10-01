Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,521,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $277,221,000 after buying an additional 451,095 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,725 shares of company stock worth $31,933,031 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

