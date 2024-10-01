Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bumble were worth $43,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $937,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after buying an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMBL. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

