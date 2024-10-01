Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 92,685 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,685 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Virtu Financial worth $39,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

