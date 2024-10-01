Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 136,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,983 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 707,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,521 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,326,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 37,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $999,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,624,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

KRG stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

