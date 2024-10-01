American Century Companies Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.76% of Taylor Devices at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Devices by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the first quarter worth $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

TAYD stock opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.03. Taylor Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Devices ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Taylor Devices Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

