Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 460.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,349,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 268,716 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,107,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,667,000 after buying an additional 408,601 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 243,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 58,036 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,056.00 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

