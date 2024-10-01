Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,611,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,693 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,072,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,753 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 685,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,469 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Bank of America started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CNP opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

