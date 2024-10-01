Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,725 shares of company stock worth $31,933,031. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $165.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.84. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

