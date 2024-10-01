William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 352.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.47 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

