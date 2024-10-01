GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF) Short Interest Update

GMO Payment Gateway, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMYTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 807,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
GMO Payment Gateway Stock Performance
GMYTF opened at C$56.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.52. GMO Payment Gateway has a 1 year low of C$56.60 and a 1 year high of C$56.60.
GMO Payment Gateway Company Profile
