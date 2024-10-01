Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Down 6.2% in September

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,100 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 287,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLASF opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. Glass House Brands has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.29.
About Glass House Brands
