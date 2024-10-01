Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in September

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 761.3 days.
Fielmann Group Stock Performance
FLMNF opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Fielmann Group has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.
About Fielmann Group
