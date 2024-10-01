Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 9.0% in September

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 761.3 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

FLMNF opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Fielmann Group has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97.

Get Fielmann Group alerts:

About Fielmann Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.