Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,572,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the August 31st total of 1,410,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.5 days.
Entain Price Performance
OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Entain has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.
About Entain
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Entain
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.