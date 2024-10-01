Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,421,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 3,251,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.8 days.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.76%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

