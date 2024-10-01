Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,909,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 2,701,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,385.7 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS EVGGF opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84.
Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Evolution AB (publ)
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.