Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,909,900 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 2,701,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,385.7 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EVGGF opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $87.44 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.84.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

