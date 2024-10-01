Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Decreases By 10.2%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,316,700 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 2,578,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.1 days.

Glencore Price Performance

OTCMKTS GLCNF opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. Glencore has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Glencore Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.52%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

