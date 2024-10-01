Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in September

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

Shares of EUZOF opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Eurazeo has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $58.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.64.

Eurazeo Company Profile

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

