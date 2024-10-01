Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Down 8.8% in September

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,448,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 3,781,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34,482.0 days.
Fabege AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FBGGF opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. Fabege AB has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile
