Wallace Advisory Group LLC Has $278,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $773,611,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3,940.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,626,000 after buying an additional 2,121,912 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 126.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,254,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,012,171,000 after acquiring an additional 973,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $162,873,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.05.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $202.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.02. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The firm has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

