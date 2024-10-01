Wallace Advisory Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 158,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $162.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $109.83 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

