Wallace Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of ENTG opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.41. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,044 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,198 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

